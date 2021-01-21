CEED 2021 Answer Key Released at ceed.iitb.ac.in, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till January 24

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has released the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2021 draft answer key for part-A on its official website http://www.ceed.iitb.ac.in/2021/. IIT Bombay has also provided the CEED 2021 question paper as well as aspirants’ response sheets. Those who appeared for CEED 2021 can match their responses with the answers in the answer key and calculate their probable score. Candidates can also raise an objection to the CEED draft answer key 2021 in case of any discrepancy or any doubt. The objection window will be available till January 24.

The CEED 2021 final answer key will be published on January 31 after considering all the objections and doubts raised by the candidates. IIT Bombay will release the CEED 2021 result on March 8.

CEED 2021 answer key: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.inStep 2. Read the instructions carefully and click on the link which reads, “You can download CEED 2021 question paper by clicking here and draft answer keys for Part-A by clicking here”.Step 3. CEED 2021 draft answer key will be displayed in the pdf formStep 4. Download the answer key and match your responses with the provided answers

Candidates can also download the CEED 2021 part A answer key directly from here

CEED 2021 part A answer key: How to raise objections

1. Once you go to the official website of CEED, click on the link for candidate portal2. You will be redirected to a new page click on the login tab and enter the registered email and password3. Choose the correct question number from the dropdown menu and raise your objection on that question in the provided space4. Upload the supporting documents and submit

You can also read the complete instructions to raise the objection here

CEED is conducted to offer admission to MDes and PhD programmes at various institutes. The CEED 2021 score is valid for a period of one year from the date of release of the result.