CEED 2022 Result for Admission to Design Courses at IITs at ceed.iitb.ac.in, Steps to Check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the result for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 on the official portal, ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam held on January 23 can check their results from the Candidates Portal on CEED’s official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who have cleared the Part A and B of the exam will be qualified for CEED.

The Part A result will be displayed for all the candidates who had successfully appeared for the CEED 2022 exams. However, Part B marks will be displayed only for the shortlisted or qualified candidates. The qualified candidates will be assigned a rank as per the existing rules and provisions.

The detailed scorecard of CEED 2022 will be available for download from March 12 and candidates shall use their login credentials to access it. The scorecard will only be available online till June 14 and no physical copy of the scorecard shall be sent to the candidates.

Advertisement

CEED Result 2022: How to Check?

If you had appeared for the entrance exam, here’s how you can download its results

Step 1: Log on to CEED 2022’s official portal, ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CEED 2022 result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credential in the specified fields before submitting your request

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Take a printout or download the scorecard for future reference

The CEED 2022 score is valid for up to one year from the date of declaration.

CEED is a qualifying exam for admission into post-graduation in design courses at institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED is also considered during admission into PhD programmes at several IITs and other design institutes in India. The qualification of CEED alone, however, doesn’t guarantee admission. Candidates also have to appear for various selection tests of the institutes where they wish to take admission into.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.