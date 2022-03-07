CEED Result 2022 at ceed.iitb.ac.in Tomorrow, Scores from March 12

The IIT Bombay - exam organizing institute - will release the result for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 on March 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at ceed.iitb.ac.in. Marks will be displayed for all candidates who have cleared the exam in Part A and in part B, marks will be displayed only for shortlisted candidates. All shortlisted candidates will get a rank, as per rules.

The detailed mark sheet for CEED will be available from March 12 onwards. Students will be able to download it through their respective logins. CEED score cards will only be available for download after June 14, 2022. Candidates will have to download the scorecards within the given time considering the hard copy of the CEED score card will not be sent to any candidate.

CEED Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The CEED 2022 Score Card is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.

CEED 2022 was conducted on Sunday, January 23 from 9 am to noon. The exam consists of part A and B. Marks obtained in Part-A is used to shortlist candidates. Part-B answer books will be evaluated manually only for those candidates who are shortlisted from Part-A. The final CEED score will be calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part-A and 75 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part-B, after the above calculation.

