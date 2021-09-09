CEED, UCEED 2022 Applications Begin, Know How to Study Design Courses at IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the CEED and UCEED 2022 online registration forms today, September 9 at its official websites -ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date to fill the application form without late fees is October 10. Online CEED registration with late fees is from October 11 to 17, while for UCEED it is October 17.

CEED and UCEED are entrance examinations for designing courses at the IITs. Through UCEED, candidates are shortlisted for admission to BDes courses in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur (IIITDMJ).

While CEED examination is given by candidates seeking admission in MDes (Master of Design) or Phd programmes. The UCEED or CEED score is valid for one year from the date of result declaration.

CEED, UCEED 2022: Documents required to apply

— Passport size photograph

— Scanned image of candidate’s signature. Aspirants must sign the signature on a white paper

— Birth certificate

— Passport

— SSC certificate

— If any candidate is appearing in the 2020 board exam, they should provide a certificate from the school/college principal

— Certificate of the qualifying exam

— For the CEED 2022, apart from the above documents, candidates must also have a copy of the degree/diploma, PwD certificate, medical certificate, and experience certificates. A Gazetted notification is also needed if the candidate has changed his name.

CEED, UCEED 2022: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official websites of UCEED and CEED

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3 - Fill the form with the required credentials. Upload the documents.

Step 4 - Pay the application fee.

Step 5 - Download the completed application form for further use

CEED 2022: Exam pattern

CEED is a three-hour exam held in the computer-based test. It is divided into two parts. While part A will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from general awareness, part B will have questions about designing and will have both writing and drawing-based questions. The paper will only be in English medium. The total number of questions in part A will be 41 and in part B, it will be 5. Each part will carry 100 marks.

UCEED 2022: Exam pattern

UCEED will also be conducted in the computer-based test mode and will have two sections. Part A will further be divided into three sections — first 1 will have numerical answer type questions, sections 2 and 3 will contain multiple select questions (MCQs). The exam will comprise a total of 300 marks and there will be no negative marking.

The UCEED and CEED 2022 exams will be held on Sunday, January 23 from 9 am to 12 noon. The declaration of results will be on March 10 and 8, respectively.

