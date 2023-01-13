CEED, UCEED 2023 Admit Card Today, Steps to Download

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023 admit cards will be released today. Candidates who registered for the CEED 2023 will be able to download the admit through the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in and for UCEED 2023, the hall tickets will be made available at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Both the CEED 2023 for MDes programme and the UCEED 2023 exam for BDes programme will be held on January 22, from 9 am to noon. The results for CEED will be declared on March 7, while results for UCEED will be declared on March 9.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1. Go to the official websites of CEED- ceed.iitb.ac.in, UCEED-uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2. Find and click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter required credentials

Step 4. The admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5. Download and take the printout for further use.

Also read| IITs Change Syllabus, Paper Pattern for Design Entrance Exam

CEED 2023: Exam pattern

It is a three-hour exam that will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The question paper will be divided into two parts. Part A will have objective questions of three types — Numerical Answer Type (NAT), Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), and Multiple Select Question (MSQ). Part B will have five questions that are aimed at testing design, drawing and writing skills. The paper will be in English medium only. Part A will have 41 questions while part B will have 5. Each part will carry 100 marks.

UCEED 2023: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in the CBT mode and will have two sections — part A and B. the first part will further be divided into three sections featuring numerical answer type questions and multiple select questions (MCQs). The exam will consist of a total of 300 marks and there will be no negative marking.

The CEED and UCEED exams are administered for entry into the undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes across IITs. The IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IISc Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur all offer Master of Design (MDes) and Ph.D. programmes to qualifying students, while the IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, and IIITDM Jabalpur all offer Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes.

Read all the Latest Education News here