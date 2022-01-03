Celebrate Savitribai Phule's Birth Anniversary as International Teachers' Day, OBC Students Association Writes to PM

Declare January 3 as the International Teachers’ Day to officially celebrate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) writes a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Government of India must correct the historical mistakes of previous Governments for neglecting the contributions made by Savitribai Phule," the student association said.

Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule was among the first women to set up schools for the education of Dalits, the underprivileged and upper-caste women in modern India. “After independence, her contributions are not properly recognized. As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it will be an injustice on the part of the Government if her contributions are not adequately recognized," said the students.

January 3, 2022 marks her 191st birth anniversary. She was a poet and the first modern Indian woman to have become a teacher; at a time when girls were not allowed to attend schools.

Among their demands, students asked PM to install the Savitribai Phule statue in the Parliament beside Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Establish social welfare hostels for boys and girls in every parliament constituency with proper infrastructure facilities digital device drive to address the huge digital divide, include life histories in school textbooks, were other demands.

“Include their life histories in the social science books and history books of class 12. The Government shall construct 1000 capacity each Social Welfare boys and girls post-matric hostels in the name of Savitribai Phule in every Parliament constituency and reserve 50 per cent for OBCs. The hostels must have a proper infrastructure with a dedicated library, sports, and gym facilities for the overall development of the students," the association said.

In the background of online education, the Government must initiate digital device drives and special internet packages for marginalized and poor students. As a part of the drive, the Government shall provide free laptops or tablets to poor OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD students. The drive must bring digital transformation and fill the digital divide, they said.

The government should establish Phule Centers for the Empowerment of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes in various Universities for taking up research on various social, political, cultural, economic, and educational aspects of the SEBCs, they demanded.

