Celebrity Education: A Civil Engineering Graduate, BJP's Bhupendra Patel to Continue as Gujarat CM

The Gujarat assembly elections that were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 has brought back the ruling BJP in Gujarat has returned to power emphatically. After Vijay Rupani resigned from the post of CM of Gujarat on September 11, 2021, Patel was unanimously elected as the BJP legislative party leader and CM elect of the state the next day. The win for BJP in Gujarat elections 2022 also means return of Bhupendra Patel in the state as the CM.

In today’s celebrity education, lets know all about the education qualification of the CM of Gujarat.

Bhupendra Patel, who was born on July 15, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to a family of Gujarati Kadava Patidars, graduated with a diploma in civil engineering from the Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad, in April 1982. Before going into politics, he worked as a builder.

Popularly known as Bhupendrabhai Patel, he is a trustee for the Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra and the head of the foundation’s permanent committee. He is a devout supporter of Dada Bhagwan’s Akram Vignan Movement. That is why he is jokingly referred to as “dada."

Amid allegations and speculations that Patel will be a “remote-controlled" CM, Union home minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in Bhupendra Patel’s leadership. “I believe that under the guidance of Narendra Modi, the state’s sustainable development will keep up its momentum," Shah tweeted.

In the Gujarat state elections 2022, the state’s assembly has 182 seats and the majority mark in Gujarat is 92. As per the election results that were announced on December 8, the BJP has won 156 seats and has broken Congress’s 1985 record in the state – when Madhavsinh Solanki won 149 seats. The Congress’s tally was reduced to 17, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 5. The BJP has announced that the new government will be sworn in on December 12. The ceremony is likely to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in attendance.

