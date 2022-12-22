Celebrity Education: Aishwarya Rai Wanted to Make Career in Architecture, Favorite Subject was Zoology

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian actress who is primarily known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films. The winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, she has established herself as one of the most popular celebrities in India. She is a successful actress in Bollywood and is famous for her amazing acting skills and dance moves.

She has often been cited in the media as “the most beautiful woman in the world". The government of India honored her with Padma Shri in 2009 and the government of France bestowed her with Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012. Let’s find out more about her educational qualification.

Early Life

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born on 1 November 1973 into a Tulu-speaking Bunt family in Mangalore, Karnataka. Her father, Krishnaraj was an Army biologist, while her mother, Vrinda, is a housewife.She has one elder brother, Aditya Rai, who is an engineer in the merchant navy. Rai’s movie Dil Ka Rishta (2003) was co-produced by her brother and co-written by her mother. The family later moved to Mumbai.

Education Background

Aishwarya Rai did her initial years of schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir High School in Mumbai. She did her intermediate schooling at Jai Hind College for a year and then joined DG Ruparel College in Matunga. She scored 90 percent in her HSC exams.

Trained in Dance and Music

Aishwarya Rai is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, and she is also trained in music for five years during her teens. Her favorite subject was zoology, and so she made her career in medicine. Later on, she wanted to become an architect, so she enrolled at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture, but later she gave up her education to pursue a career in modeling.

Modeling Career

In 1991, Aishwarya Rai won an international supermodel contest and was eventually featured in the American edition of Vogue. In 1993, Rai gained huge public recognition for her appearance in a Pepsi commercial with actors Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhry. In the 1994 Miss India pageant, she won second place, behind Sushmita Sen, and was crowned Miss India World.

Bollywood Connection

Aishwarya Rai made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruva and in the same year, she came to Bollywood with her first movie Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. After her rumored affair with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi, she started dating Abhishek Bachchan while filming Dhoom 2 and the duo got married in April 2007 in Mumbai. In 2011, the couple was blessed with a daughter Aaradhya.

