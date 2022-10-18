Celebrity Education: BCCI's New Chief is St Joseph's Graduate, Know Qualifications of World Cup Winner

Former India cricketer Roger Binny has been appointed the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today, October 18. He takes over the post from Sourav Ganguly. Binny has played 27 tests and 72 ODIs for India. He is currently the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

A cricket all-rounder, 67-year-old Roger Michael Humphrey Binny is best known for his bowling at the Cricket World Cup in 1983, when Indian won the tournament. In the eight games, he was the highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets, and in the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship in Australia, he once again became the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

Roger Binny: Education

Born on July 19, 1955 in Bangalore, Karnataka, he was the first Anglo-Indian of Scottish origin to play cricket for India. He attended Montfort School in Tamil Nadu, St Germain’s Academy in Bangalore, and St Joseph’s Indian High School PU College in Bangalore.

Roger Binny: Entry to Cricket

Binny made his ODI debut at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 6, 1980, against Australia. On November 21, 1979, he played his first test at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium against Pakistan. Binny was selected as one of the five members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on September 27, 2012. He also served as member of senior selection committee of the BCCI when Sandeep Patil was the chairman.

He is married to Cynthia, with whom he has three children. He has two daughters, Laura and Lissa and their son, Stuart Binny is also an Indian cricketer and is married to a sports journalist, Mayanti Langer. In 2015, his son, Stuart was selected in the World Cup squad, which led to allegations of favouritism. However, the BCCI later clarified that Binny did not take part in the meeting when his son’s name came up for discussion.

Binny had filed his nomination for the post on October 11 and since he was the only candidate, he was expected to take the spot unopposed. He replaces Sourav Ganguly, who held the position for three years. Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will continue as BCCI Secretary for his second consecutive term. Shah will also replace Ganguly as India’s representative at the all powerful ICC Board.

