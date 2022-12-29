Celebrity Education: Bhumi Pednekar Completed Bcom Degree, Worked as an Assistant Director

Bhumi Pednekar is considered as one of the most versatile actors in India. She is known for her unconventional roles that have helped her climb the ladder of success quickly. Let’s learn some new and fascinating facts about her life, her education qualification, and her journey from being the next door girl to break through the industry and becoming a rising star.

Early Life and schooling

Bhumi Pednekar was born in Mumbai on 18 July 1989. She reportedly completed her schooling from Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai. At the age of 15, her parents took out a study loan for her to study acting at Whistling Woods International, but she was expelled due to poor attendance.

College life

Pednekar always wanted to be an actress so her parents showed their support by enrolling her into Subhash Ghai Acting School. To have a safety net, they asked her to pursue B.Com through correspondence.

Career start

Bhumi Pednekar came to know through her friends that Yash Raj Films were looking for an assistant casting director. She grabbed the opportunity and worked for Abhimanyu Ray. She had a good eye in casting, which is evident from movies like Chak de! India, Teen Patti, and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Acting career

When working with Shanoo Sharma, she did a mock audition for the girls who went for the role in Dum Laga ke Haisha. It turned out to be her first audition when the directors thought of giving her the part. The journey of auditions was two months long when she was finally chosen from at least 100 shortlisted girls.

From her debut movie itself, she has shown that she’s in the industry to showcase her versatility. Two years later, Pednekar was cast in the satire Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In her seven years of career, the actress has been part of many hit flicks and raised crucial social issues with almost every film.

