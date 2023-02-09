Venkatesh Prabhu, famously known by his stage name Dhanush was born to a popular Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja. When Dhanush made his debut at the age of 19 with a small film called Thulluvadho Ilamai, no one gave it much thought. But 15 years later, he has turned into a National Award-winning actor.

The trailer of Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual SIR or Vaathi has recently been released, where he will be essaying the role of a government school teacher named Bala. Asuran, Raanjhanaa, and Karnan are a few of his standout films. He recently made his acting debut in Hollywood with the movie The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Educational Qualification

Initially, Dhanush wished to go to a school of hotel management and become a chef. However, he couldn’t go to college as he was dragged into films by his father and brother Selvaraghavan, who himself is a famous Tamil actor. Although he couldn’t go to college he did distance education and obtained a bachelor of computer application degree from Madurai Kamaraj University.

Born on July 28, 1983, he studied at different schools, like Thai Sathiya Matriculation High School, Saligramam, St. John’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School Alwarthirunagar, and JRK Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Vadapalani, Chennai.

Read | Celebrity Education: Rashmika Mandanna Completed Graduation in Psychology, Journalism

In 2013, Dhanush made his Hindi debut with Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam Kapoor, which even earned him the best debut Filmfare award. Dhanush has since evolved not just as an actor but has successfully donned multiple hats as a writer, singer, and director as well.

Dhanush’s father, Kasthuri Raja is an actor, producer, director, writer, lyricist, dancer, and playback singer predominantly working in Tamil cinemas. Dhanush married Aishwarya, Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter on November 18, 2004. They have two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively. The couple announced their separation on January 17, 2022, and reconciled on October 6, 2022, after nine months of separation.

Read all the Latest Education News here