Celebrity Education: Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry's Was Civil Engineer Too, Know His Qualifications

Former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district near Mumbai on Sunday, September 4. The incident occurred when Mistry was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car.

Cyrus Mistry was the youngest child of Pallonji Mistry, the founder of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a multinational that had its roots in a construction business established by Pallonji Mistry’s great-grandfather in the 19th century.

TCS in an official statement remembered Cyrus Mistry as a “warm, friendly, and congenial person”. Famous businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to state, “I was convinced he was destined for greatness.” Condoling the loss, Prime Minister Modi called him a, “a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess”

But not many know, that the business leader was also an engineer. He was a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers. Some, who worked closely with Cyrus Mistry, remembered him as a gentleman with a keen understanding of technology, great business sense, and love for good food.

Initially, Cyrus had attended the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai before completing his higher education in England, where he acquired a civil engineering degree from Imperial College, London. Mistry later studied at the London Business School and was awarded the International Executive Masters in Management from the University of London in 1996.

Mistry described himself as a voracious reader of business books and golfer, and shared his family’s love of horses, claims media reports. He is a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

A year after his father departed from the board of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry joined it in September 2006. From September 24, 1990, to October 26, 2009, he served as a director of Tata Elxsi Limited. From September 18, 2006, to September 24, 1990, he served as a director of Tata Power Co.

Cyrus Mistry was chosen to lead Tata Sons in 2013. He served as Chairman of all the key Tata businesses, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Teleservices, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverages, and Tata Chemicals.

However, in October 2016, the board of Tata Sons, the holding company for the Tata Group, decided to remove Mistry from his position as chairman after giving him the chance to voluntarily resign. A few months later, Natarajan Chandrashekharan was appointed as the Tata Group’s new chairman.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here