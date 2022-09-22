Celebrity Education: Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Dropped Out of College Twice

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter and current CEO of payments company Block (formerly called Square) is a college dropout. Dorsey dropped out of college twice — first from the University of Missouri-Rolla and later from New York University. Dorsey is currently embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Twitter and Musk will be at court on October 17 over Dorsey’s attempt to terminate the $44 billion acquisition agreement.

Born on November 19, 1976, he was raised in St Louis, Missouri. His father Tim worked for a company that developed mass spectrometers and his mother Marcia was a homemaker. He attended Bishop DuBourg High School. He had also worked occasionally as a fashion model.

Dorsey enrolled at the University of Missouri–Rolla in 1995, which he attended for more than two years. Later, he transferred to New York University in 1997, but dropped out again two years later. He was just one semester short of graduating.

Thereafter, Jack Dorsey got into the Dispatch Management Services Corp. He had hacked the security system of the company and emailed to the company’s manager, Greg Kidd, about how to fix the hack. He worked for the company for several years and later joined Greg Kidd’s project called dNet.com. It, however, got destroyed, and Dorsey was left unemployed. Later, Odeo Company, which specialised in internet startups hired Dorsey. The company was headed by Evan Williams.

He is the co-founder of Twitter, and was CEO of Twitter from 2015 until November 29, 2021. He stepped down from the board in May this year. Dorsey cofounded Twitter in 2006 with Ev Williams, Biz Stone and Noah Glass. He was CEO of Twitter until 2008 and later returned in the position in 2015. In 2009, Dorsey cofounded Square with Jim McKelvey and took it public in 2015. It was renamed Block in December last year.

