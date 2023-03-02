Did you know Katrina Kaif never went to school? While Kangana Ranaut failed in class 12 and ran away from home to start modeling? Here are some Bollywood actors who have been school dropouts but have made success in the film industry.

Katrina Kaif

One of the most successful actresses in Bollywood today, Katrina Kaif has never gone to school. Her parents were divorced and she was raised by her mother along with her siblings. Her mother used to work in social service, due to which her family had to keep moving from one place to another. In such a situation, Katrina’s education has been done through a home tutor.

Kangana Ranaut

The ‘Queen’ actor was unable to pass her class 12th examination. She had failed in 12th, after which she left home and came to Delhi. There she started her modeling career. After some time, she started working in the theatre and later moved to Mumbai to work in films.

Kajol

One of the top actresses of Bollywood in the 90s, Kajol started working in films at a young age. At the age of 16, she got a chance to work in Rahul Rawail’s film ‘Bekhudi’ due to which her schooling was also missed. Although she thought that she would rejoin school later, she kept getting one job after another and then she could never go back to school.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor, another top actor of the 90s started work in films at a young age. Hence, she could not give much time to her studies. Karishma dropped out of class 6 and started her career in acting.

Alia Bhatt

Since childhood, Alia Bhatt has been less inclined toward studies and more inclined toward films because of her family’s association with films. She studied at Jamnabai Narsee School but later left her education mid-way to make a career in films. She cleared the class 10 exam securing 71 per cent marks. After this, she got the leading role in the ‘Student of the Year’ film and did not even take the exam for class 12.

