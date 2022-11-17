Celebrity Education: Hardik Pandya Wanted to Play Cricket Since Childhood, Left Studies After Class 8

Team India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a resident of Gujarat. He started playing cricket at a very young age. Earlier only his elder brother Krunal Pandya used to play cricket, then at the behest of the coach, Hardik also started his training.

To make cricket his career, Hardik said goodbye to school and studies. Know the educational qualification of Hardik Pandya, the famous player of the Indian Cricket Team.

Hardik Pandya: Family

Hardik Pandya was born on 11 October 1993 in Choryasi, Gujarat. His father Himanshu Pandya used to do a small business of car finance and mother Nalini Pandya is a homemaker. His brother Krunal Pandya is the star player of Team India and the vice-captain of Lucknow Super Giants. Both the brothers have been very fond of playing cricket since childhood.

Hardik Pandya: Childhood

The financial condition of Hardik Pandya’s family was very bad. His elder brother Krunal Pandya used to go to play cricket and Hardik used to go to the ground with him to have fun. Hardik also started playing cricket on the advice of Krunal’s coach Kiran More. For the first three years, he did not even take coaching fees. Both the brothers used to practice on the ground after eating Maggi the whole day.

Hardik Pandya Education

Hardik Pandya did not feel like studying since childhood. After Class 9th, he clearly told his family that he wanted to focus only on cricket. According to many media organizations, Hardik Pandya could not pass the 9th examination and that is why his educational qualification is only 8th pass.

Hardik Pandya: Career

Apart from playing in Team India, Hardik Pandya also plays in IPL with Mumbai Indians and he also has brand endorsement deals with different companies. During troubled childhood days, Hardik and his elder brother Krunal Pandya used to go to the nearby village to play cricket to earn some money. Hardik used to get Rs 400 for the match and Krunal used to get Rs 500.

Hardik Pandya: Wife

Hardik Pandya married Natasa Stankovic in the year 2020 during the lockdown. Both have a son named Agastya. Natasa is a Serbian actress, model and dancer. She has been living in Mumbai for the last few years. She made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha’s film ‘Satyagraha’.

