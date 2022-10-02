Mahatma Gandhi, is remembered as an anti-colonial nationalist as he was the leader of India’s independence movement. The freedom fighter was more than just a lawyer, completed his education from elementary school up to college with a lot of challenges. However, despite these challenges, he managed to accomplish his goals and inspire many people around the world. Let us know about Mahatma Gandhi’s educational journey.

Mahatma Gandhi: Primary Education

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, India. He received his primary education in Porbandar. People generally assume that Gandhi was among the brightest students in his school, but on contrary, he was an average student. Gandhi was not very good at academics or even in any sporting activities. Although he was a shy and timid student, he grasped some of the most important aspects of his education including good morals. The school he went to was an all-boys school located on the Western Coast of India.

Mahatma Gandhi: High School

Gandhi later moved to Rajkot because his father, Karamchand Gandhi, changed his job. He joined Alfred High School, again an all-boys school when he was 11 years old. Gandhi’s performance in high school improved vastly compared to his elementary school. He was recognised as a good student in various subjects including English but did not excel in other areas such as Geography. He also had beautiful handwriting.

Mahatma Gandhi: Challenges During Schooling

Mahatma Gandhi’s high school life was a challenge since he was married off at just 13 years of age. He had to take care of his family and later his father got ill which added a challenge to his life as well as his education. However, despite these challenges, Gandhi managed to complete his high school.

Mahatma Gandhi: College Education

Mahatma Gandhi enrolled in Samaldas Arts College, the only institution that was offering a degree. However, he could not complete the degree and later dropped out of college and went back home to his family in Porbandar. After some time, Gandhi decided to go back to college to study law in England. However, his mother was not supportive of him leaving India.

Mahatma Gandhi: Completed Law Degree

Gandhi joined the University College London (UCL) and completed his Law degree successfully after 3 years. During his study in London, he also joined a public speaking group that trained him on how to be a good public speaker. After graduating from UCL, Gandhi returned to India. He managed to have a successful career despite the challenges he faced.

