Celebrity Education: Juhi, Madhuri, Kajol, Know Educational Qualification of Top Actresses of 90s

Everyone is a fan of the acting skills of the actresses in the 90s. Right from Juhi Chawla to Madhuri Dixit to Kajol, these top actresses ruled Bollywood in the 90s. But do you know the education qualification of these celebrities? Let’s check out:

Education Qualification: Kajol

Kajol was born in Mumbai on August 5, 1974. Her mother, Tanuja, is an actress, while her father Shomu Mukherjee was a film director and producer. Kajol was educated at St Joseph’s Convent School, Panchgani. Apart from her studies, she participated in extra-curricular activities, such as dancing. It was in school that she began to form an active interest in reading fiction, as it helped her “through the bad moments” in her life. Kajol made her acting debut at 17 years in the 1992 romantic drama Bekhudi. She did not attend college.

Education Qualification: Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla was born in Ambala, Haryana on November 13, 1967. She completed her school education at Fort Convent School, Mumbai, and afterward earned her graduate degree from Sydenham College, Mumbai. Chawla’s father was an officer in the Indian Revenue Service. She was the victor of the Miss India title in 1984. She has primarily worked in Bollywood cinema, along with Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada language movies.

Education Qualification: Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit was born on May 15, 1967 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She completed her school studies from Divine Child High School, Mumbai. She was a smart and intelligent girl in studies during her school days. During her school days, she wanted to become a microbiologist or pathologist. Her favorite subjects were biology, math, and English.

She completed her college studies from Parle College, Mumbai. Her highest qualification is a degree in microbiology. Madhuri Dixit is also well-trained in Taekwondo. She also used to participate in drama and other cultural activities during her school days. She is also a good dancer and is known for her best dance moves. She made her Bollywood debut in 1984 from the movie Abodh.

