Celebrity Education: Know Qualifications of Nobel Prize Winners in Physics

The Nobel Prize for Physics 2022 is being shared by three scientists, Alain Aspect, John F Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger, for their work on quantum mechanics. The award was announced by Hans Ellegren, Secretary General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, on Tuesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Know all about the education of the three scientists.

Alain Aspect’s education

Alain Aspect is a graduate of the École Normale Supérieure de Cachan (ENS Cachan, today part of Paris-Saclay University). He graduated in physics in 1969 and received his master’s degree from the École supérieure d’optique (later known as Institut d’Optique Graduate School) of Université d’Orsay (later known as Université Paris-Sud). He later did his national service, teaching for three years in Cameroon.

John F Clauser’s education

Clauser was born in Pasadena, California. received a bachelor of science in physics from the California Institute of Technology in 1964, where he was a member of Dabney House. He received a master of arts in physics in 1966 and a doctor of philosophy in physics in 1969 from Columbia University under the direction of Patrick Thaddeus.

Anton Zeilinger’s education

Born in 1945 in Ried im Innkreis, Upper Austria, Austria, Anton Zeilinger studied physics and mathematics at the University of Vienna from 1963 to 1971. Anton Zeilinger then received a doctor of philosophy from the University of Vienna in 1971, with a thesis on “Neutron depolarization measurements on a Dy-single crystal” under Helmut Rauch. Following this, he qualified as a university lecturer (habilitation) at the Vienna University of Technology in 1979.

According to a news release from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which bestows the Nobel Prizes each year, the three were honoured for “experiments using entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities, and pioneering quantum information science.”

Their intense research and development are being done to build quantum computers, enhance measurements, build quantum networks, and establish secure quantum encrypted communication using the unique features of individual particle systems.

