Mary Elizabeth Truss or Liz Truss, a British Conservative Party politician, was born on July 26, 1975. Since becoming an MP for South West Norfolk in 2010, Truss has held several cabinet positions under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson. She recently defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak in a ballot of party members and became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Liz Truss Education:

Truss was born in Oxford, England and she completed her schooling at Roundhay School in Leeds. Then she went to Oxford University to study philosophy, politics, and economics. She was also the president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats and a student at Merton College in Oxford. After earning her degree she joined the Conservative Party in 1996.

Liz Truss Career:

Truss worked as an accountant for Shell and Cable and Wireless. She was also the deputy director at the think tank Reform. In 2001 she was a Tory candidate from Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, but she lost. Late in the year 2005, she suffered another defeat in Calder Valley, also in West Yorkshire. In 2006 she was elected as a councilor in Greenwich and after the results of the general election in 2010, Truss was elected to the parliament.

Liz Truss in Politics:

In the year 2012, Truss entered the government as Junior education minister. In 2014 she was promoted and became the environment secretary. Truss became the first female Lord Chancellor in the history of the position when Theresa May named her Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor following Cameron’s resignation in 2016. Again in 2017, she was appointed as chief secretary to the Treasury.

Liz Truss Political Success:

In 2019, Truss endorsed Boris Johnson’s campaign to lead the Conservative Party after Theresa May’s resignation. She was given the positions of President of the Board of Trade and Secretary of State for International Trade. Johnson later appointed her to the position of Foreign Secretary in the 2021 cabinet reshuffle.

Liz Truss UK’s Prime Minister:

On September 5, 2022 Truss, 47, was announced as UK’s Prime Minister as the long summer of political resignations, voting, and campaigning drew to a close. She was the frontrunner against her fellow Conservative Party member Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer.

