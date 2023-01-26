Born in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the former captain of the Indian cricket team. Famous for his helicopter shot, he has many records in his name. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also known by the name ‘Mahi’. Famous for his right-hand batting on the cricket pitch, Dhoni was never interested in studying.

Know the educational qualification of star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni here:

Schooling

Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed his schooling at DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Ranchi. MS Dhoni had secured 66 per cent marks in high school and 56 per cent marks in the intermediate examination. In 11th-12th, he has also gone out of Ranchi many times to play matches. For this, he used to take permission from his father.

Was never interested in studies

MS Dhoni had little interest in studies. Playing cricket was his first priority. Even while taking his examinations, all that would run through his mind was to write just enough to secure passing marks. He used to leave the examination hall even before the exam time used to get over. After schooling, he got admission to the city’s Gossener College in 1999 through the sports quota, to pursue BCom. However, he could never begin with the course owing to his busy cricketing schedule.

Along with cricket, Dhoni is also very fond of biking, swimming, playing football, and tennis. In the year 1993, the school’s cricket coach KR Banerjee recognized Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s talent and advised him to try his hand at wicket-keeping.

He is also the recipient of Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award in the year 2018. He has also been awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2007-08. In August 2011, he was given an honorary doctorate by De Montfort University.

In 2002, when Dhoni was trying to make a place in the Indian cricket team, he fell in love with Priyanka Jha. But unfortunately, Priyanka died in an accident the same year. After that, he also dated South film industry actress Lakshmi Rai for some time. Dhoni later married Sakshi on July 4, 2010. Sakshi Dhoni and MS Dhoni also have a daughter named Ziva.

