Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget on February 1 for the fifth time. Nirmala Sitharaman is an Indian economist and politician who is serving as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India since 2019.

She joined in as a Rajya Sabha member, the upper house of the Indian Parliament in the year 2014. Let us have a look at Nirmala Sitharaman’s profile, education qualification, and career journey.

Early Life and Schooling

Nirmala Sitharaman was born on August 18, 1959, to Savitri and Narayanan Sitharaman in Madurai. She was brought up in a Tamil Iyengar family and her father was an Indian Railways employee. She completed her schooling from Madras and Tiruchirappalli.

Education Qualification

Nirmala Sitharaman pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics at the Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, Tiruchirapalli in 1980. In 1984, she moved to Delhi to complete her Master of Arts and M.Phil in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She enrolled for a Ph.D. program in Economics with a focus on Indo-Europe trade, but later left this program and moved to London because of which she couldn’t complete her degree.

Career Before Entering Politics

Nirmala Sitharaman worked as a salesperson at Habitat, a home decor store in London. She also served as an assistant to an Economist of the Agricultural Engineers Association (UK). She has also worked as a Senior Manager (Research and Development department) for PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) and at the BBC World Service. She was also a member of the National Commission for Women.

Political Career

Niramala Sitharaman also served as the Defence Minister of India. She was India’s second female defence minister and the second female finance minister after Indira Gandhi, and the first full-time female minister to hold each of those portfolios. She has also served as a national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2006 and was appointed as a spokesperson for the party in 2010. In 2014, she was inducted into Narendra Modi’s cabinet as a junior minister and in June 2014, she was elected as a Rajya Sabha Member from Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, Niramala Sitharaman got featured in the Forbes 2022 list of the World’s 100 most powerful women and secured rank 36. She was also ranked as the most powerful woman in India by Fortune.

