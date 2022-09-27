Celebrity Education Qualification: AIIMS New Director M Srinivas Wished to Take up Civil Services

Dr M Srinivas, the newly-appointed director of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is a medical practitioner who will be replacing Dr Randeep Guleria. He is appointed for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Dr M Srinivas was born on 11 August 1966 in Karnataka’s Yadgir district. His father Ashappa was a tehsildar. His younger brother, Nagaraj, is a dentist. Let us know his education qualifications which made him become the director of the country’s premium medical college and hospital.

Dr M Srinivas: Schooling

Srinivas completed schooling at Government Model Primary School at Station Bazar, Yadgir, Karnataka. Later he studied at Government New Kannada Proudha Shaale, also located in Yadgir.

Dr. M Srinivas: College Education

Srinivas pursued his graduation from PU College in Yadgir, Karnataka, and later shifted to Bellary for further studies. He has completed an MBBS degree from Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences. In one of the media conversations his younger brother disclosed that Srinivas wished to take up civil services, however, he finally chose the medical field.

Dr Srinivas: Highest Degree from AIIMS

Dr Srinivas after completing his MBBS pursued an MCh degree from AIIMS, New Delhi. MCh or Master Chirurgiae is considered the highest degree in Surgical Science.

Dr Srinivas: Professional Start

After completing his formal education, Dr M. Srinivas started working as a professor in the special expert division in the pediatric surgery department, AIIMS, Delhi.

Dr Srinivas: Appointment as Dean

In the year 2016, he was appointed as Dean of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Medical College, and Hospital in Hyderabad. He was given the responsibility to revive the ESIC Hospital and Medical College of Hyderabad.

Dr Srinivas: AIIMS Director

In September 2022, Dr M. Srinivas was appointed as the director of AIIMS, Delhi. The order of his appointment was issued by the Under Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, which is headed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

