Celebrity Education Qualification: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is a Physics Graduate, Had Average Grades in School

The former president of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, was a scientist and politician who played a leading role in the development of India’s missile and nuclear weapons programmes. Also known as the “Missile Man”, he was born on October 15. The day is now celebrated as World Student’s Day to commemorate his birth anniversary.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, was born in Rameswaram of Madras Presidency on October 15, 1931 to a poor Tamil Muslim family. He lived with his family in the temple city of Tamil Nadu, Rameswaram, where his father, Jainulabdeen, had a boat and was an imam of a local mosque. At the same time, his mother, Ashiamma, was a housewife. Kalam had four brothers and one sister in his family, from which he was the youngest.

Education

In his school years, Kalam had average grades but was described as a bright and hardworking student who had a strong desire to learn. He spent hours on his studies, especially mathematics. He completed his schooling at the Schwartz Higher Secondary School, Ramanathapuram. After completing his schooling, Kalam went on to attend St Joseph’s College, Tiruchirapalli. From St Joseph’s College, he graduated in physics in 1954. He moved to Madras in 1955 to study aerospace engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology.

Kalam as a Scientist

After graduating from the Madras Institute of Technology in 1960, Kalam joined the Aeronautical Development Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation as a scientist after becoming a member of the DRDS. In 1969, Kalam was transferred to ISRO where he was the project director of India’s first satellite vehicle launch.

Missile Man

Rejoining DRDO in 1982, Kalam planned the programme that produced a number of successful missiles, which helped earn him the nickname “Missile Man.” Among those successes was Agni, India’s first intermediate-range ballistic missile, which incorporated aspects of the SLV-III and was launched in 1989.

Kalam then went on to become the scientific advisor of the defence minister in 1992 and served at the same post for five years before getting promoted to the post of principal scientific advisor to the government. His immense role in the country’s 1998 nuclear weapons tests solidified India as a nuclear power and established Kalam as a national hero.

Presidency

Abdul Kalam was entitled to be the 11th president of India. His term period of 25th July 2002 to 25th July 2007 was achieved by winning a presidential election in 2002 with a massive margin of votes. National Democratic Alliances’ nominated him to be president and it was supported by Samajwadi Party and National Congress Party. He was lovingly called as peoples’ president as he had done uncountable works for the welfare of the people and through the entire country. Kalam wrote several books, including an autobiography, Wings of Fire (1999). Among his numerous awards were two of the country’s highest honours, the Padma Vibhushan (1990) and the Bharat Ratna (1997).

