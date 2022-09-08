Celebrity Education Qualification: Katrina Kaif Never Went to School, Know Her Education History

Katrina Kaif is a British-Indian-origin actress and model. She is one of the top celebrities in Bollywood and is known for her outstanding performance in movies.

She is one of the most attractive celebrities and has worked in Telugu and Malayalam movies as well. But did you all know that Katrina had dropped out of school for her modeling career? Let us know about Katrina Kaif’s education qualification and how her life was before entering the Bollywood industry:

Katrina Kaif Childhood

Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong on July 16, 1983. Her father Mohammad Kaif is a British businessman of Kashmiri origin, while mother Suzanne is British. Katrina Kaif’s childhood has been spent in about 18 countries.

Katrina Kaif Schooling

Katrina Kaif never went to a formal school because of her constant traveling. Home tutors were arranged to teach her and her siblings. It’s been reported that she started her career as a model at the age of 14.

Katrina Kaif Career:

After a few years, she came to India and continued her modeling career. Following this, she entered the film industry, and gradually climbed the ladder of success.

Katrina Kaif, currently one of the top actresses in the Bollywood industry, has three older sisters, three younger sisters, and an older brother. She has been in a lot of discussion on social media especially because of her marriage to actor Vicky Kaushal. Katrina’s real name is Katrina Turquotte which was changed by Boom’s producer Ayesha Shroff to Katrina Kaif.

