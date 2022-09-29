Celebrity Education Qualification: Know Lt General Anil Chauhan's Journey to Becoming India's New CDS

The Centre on Wednesday appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The government said Chauhan will also function as the secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs.

In his 40-year-long military career, Chauhan held many command, staff, and instrumental assignments. He also had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast. Let us have a closer look at his journey to becoming CDS of India.

Early life and education

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was born on May 18th, 1961. He hails from Gwana village in Rampur Gram Sabha, Kirsu Block of Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand. He completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya Fort William in Kolkata.

Career start

Chauhan graduated from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and the National Defense Academy in Khadakwasla. In 1981, he joined the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army. As a Major General Chauhan commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command.

Journey as a Lt General

As Lieutenant General, Chauhan commanded a corps in the Northeast. Later he went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

Several positions held

Chauhan has held significant staff positions. This also includes the position of Director General of Military Operations, one of the most important staff appointments, in addition to the leadership postings. His previous stints also include serving as the Director General of Military Operations. He had previously participated in a United Nations mission to Angola as well.

Contribution even after retirement

The officer retired from the Indian Army on May 31, 2021. Chauhan kept making contributions to strategic matters and national security issues even after his retirement.

Appointment as CDS

Lt. General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was appointed as the second Chief of Defence Staff on 28 September 2022. He is married to Anupama, who is an artist and the couple has a daughter, Pragya.

Awards and recognitions

He has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army.

