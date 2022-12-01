Celebrity Education: Topper in School, Anushka Sharma Did Not Think of Becoming an Actor

Actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma is counted among the list of most-qualified celebrities. Everyone loves Anushka for her breaking performance in movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and PK but very few know that the Bollywood celebrity is also highly educated.

Anushka Sharma is a self-made actor who didn’t leave any stone unturned when it comes to studying. Not only this, she has told in many of her interviews that she never even wanted to become an actress. Know how educated Anushka Sharma is and where she used to see her future.

Army Background

Born on May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh, Anushka comes from an army family. Her father Kumar Sharma was an army officer, while her mother Ashima Sharma was a housewife. Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma was in the merchant navy and is now a film producer. Being from an army background, Anushka’s childhood was spent in a lot of discipline.

Topper in School

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was very smart in her studies since childhood. She was a topper at Army School in Bangalore. She did her schooling from the Army School in Bangalore. She was a topper in school because of the discipline and study environment at home.

More educated than Virat

Virat Kohli is Class 12th pass. He even left his studies for cricket. But Anushka Sharma did her BA from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore before pursuing her MA degree in Economics. She has told in many of her interviews that she has been a topper in college as well.

Wanted to be a model

Anushka Sharma wanted to focus on modeling after completing her college studies. She didn’t even think of becoming an actress. Later, Anushka moved to Mumbai and joined Elite Model Management. She was groomed by style consultant Prasad Bipata. After debuting at Lakme Fashion Week in 2007, she started getting offers from many brands.

Acting Career

After some time, along with getting herself enrolled in acting school, Anushka also started giving auditions for films. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2008 with Shah Rukh Khan starer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which was a turning point for her.

