Sidhu Moose Wala’s new song ‘Vaar’ has been released on the occasion of Guruparab. This is the second song released after the murder of Moosewala. This song has been launched on his YouTube channel. It has got more than 22 lakhs views in just two hours. The valor and sacrifice of Sikhs are shown in the song and they have been compared to lions.

Sidhu Moose Wala hailed from a humble background, but he was quite multi-talented. He got his early education in Punjab and today we are here to share his educational qualifications, which all his fans should know:

Early life and education

Sidhu Moose Wala was born on June 11, 1993 in Moosa. He did his schooling at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mansa, Punjab. After his schooling, Sidhu studied electrical engineering at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Studied abroad

After getting an engineering degree, Sidhu shifted to Canada to pursue higher studies. As per reports, Sidhu studied at Sheridan College and Humber College in Canada.

Singing debut in 2016

It was after he started recording his songs as an international student in Canada, that Sidhu became an instant hit among people. His music journey started as a songwriter for Ninja’s song ‘License’ in the year 2016. In 2017 he recorded his duet song ‘G Wagon’. This was followed by various hit songs.

Political Journey

In November 2021, Sidhu Moose Wala joined Congress as a member. He had contested in the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections in 2022 from Mansa, which he had lost.

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered on May 29, 2022 in his village Mansa. Hundreds of people had gathered to pay their respect to the celebrated Punjabi singer at his funeral. His first song “SYL” was released after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. It got 25 million views on YouTube in just two days.

