Home » News » education-career » Celebrity Education: Vicky Kaushal is an Engineering Graduate, First Worked as an Assistant Director
1-MIN READ

Celebrity Education: Vicky Kaushal is an Engineering Graduate, First Worked as an Assistant Director

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 12:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Vicky Kaushal finished his schooling from Sheth Chunilal Dabodardas Barfivala High School, Mumbai (Photo: Instagram)

Vicky Kushal's father was keen on his son having a stable career away from show business, hence the Bollywood actor graduated with a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Telecommunications

One of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry, Vicky Kaushal has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen with his roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Sardar Udham. He enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on Instagram. He is also a recipient of the National Film Award for best actor.

Educational Qualification

Born on May 16, 1988 to action director Sham Kaushal and homemaker Veena Kaushal, Vicky finished his schooling from Sheth Chunilal Dabodardas Barfivala High School, Mumbai. He was destined for the stage, having acted in dramas and skits in school.

Vicky Kaushal’s father was keen on his son having a stable career away from show business, hence the Bollywood actor graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications. He attended the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

Vickey Kaushal enrolled himself in acting classes at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute (Photo: Instagram)

Enrolled in Acting Classes

In his second year of college during an industrial visit, Vicky Kaushal realized that he wasn’t cut out for a 9 to 5 life. Vickey then enrolled himself in acting classes at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute. He stepped into Bollywood as an Assistant Director to Anurag Kashyap on the set of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur. He then went on to play minor roles in two of Kashyap’s productions.

Bollywood Journey

Vicky Kaushal debuted as the lead actor in ‘Masaan’. Kaushal rose to prominence in 2018 with supporting roles in Raazi and Sanju, two of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. In 2019, Kaushal starred as a military officer in the movie ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ which was a big commercial success.

The Massan actor is now married to actor Katrina Kaif. The two have dated each other for two long years but kept their relationship a hush-hush affair. The two tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

