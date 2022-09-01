There is no dearth of cricket fans in India. Whether it is a street cricket match, national level cricket match or international level, Indian cricket fans seem enthusiastic all the time. They are eager to know every little thing related to their favorite cricketer. Virat Kohli, the leading player of the Indian cricket team, is known for his aggressive game.

Millions of people even follow Virat Kohli on social media. People want to know everything about him. Today get to know how educated your favourite player Virat Kohli is.

VIRAT KOHLI: BORN AND BROUGH UP IN DELHI

Virat was born on 5 November 1988. His father Prem Kohli was a criminal lawyer by profession and his mother Saroj Kohli is a housewife. Virat’s elder brother’s name is Vikas and his elder sister’s name is Bhavna. Virat Kohli grew up in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

Read | Celebrity Education Qualification: Alia Bhatt is Only 10th Pass, Dropped Out of School for Career in Films

VIRAT KOHLI: CLASS 12TH PASS

Famous cricketer Virat Kohli keeps hitting fours and sixes on the field, but he was a little behind in his studies. Virat Kohli is Class 12th pass. He studied till class 9th ​​from Vishal Bharti Public School. After that, he studied at Savior Convent School in Paschim Vihar till Class 12th. His dream of playing cricket for the country took him away from studies.

VIRAT KOHLI: FAVORITE SUBJECT

Virat Kohli has described history as his favorite subject in many of his interviews. He was keen to know about the past and learn from it. At the same time, like many other students, Virat used to face difficulties in mathematics and it was not easy for him to score marks in the subject.

VIRAT KOHLI: INSPIRED BY SACHIN TENDULKAR

Virat Kohli was greatly influenced by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Because of his passion for cricket, his father Prem Kohli started giving him cricket training at the age of 9. Kohli completed his cricket training at the Delhi Cricket Academy. According to his family members, he picked up the cricket bat at the age of three.

VIRAT KOHLI: FAMILY

Virat Kohli was dating actress Anushka Sharma for many years. Both of them suddenly got married on December 11, 2017 in Borgo Finoshito, located in Tuscany, Italy. He later gave receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Fans named them ‘Virushka’. They also have a daughter named Vamika.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here