Cement Corporation of India Announces Recruitment for 100 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts; Check Details Here

The Cement Corporation of India (CCI) Limited has opened application process for 100 posts of ITI Trade Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the prescribed application format on or before January 20.

Cement Corporation of India Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Fitter: 25 Posts

Electrician: 20 Posts

Welder (Gas and Electric): 10 Posts

Turner / Mechanic: 15 Posts

Instrument Mechanic: 10 Posts

Diesel / Mac MV: 10 Posts

Carpenter: 2 Posts

Plumber: 2 Posts

Data Entry Operator (DEO): 6 Posts

Cement Corporation of India Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates from Unreserved/OBC/Economically Weaker sections should have at least a Matriculation/ Class 10 passing certificate, while SC/ST candidates should have secured 60 per cent marks in relevant trade ITI examination.

According to the official notification, “Mere fulfilment of eligibility criteria/norms does not entitle a candidate to be considered for engagement as Apprentice. Management reserves the right to reject the application without assigning any reason and to raise the standard of specifications to restrict the number of candidates to be called for engagement as Apprentices.”

The authorities have also clarified that the selection of candidates for the apprenticeship can be cancelled or suspended if the management feels the need to do so. In case there are any appeals against such a decision, they will not be entertained.

Cement Corporation of India Recruitment 2021: Documents Required

The recruitment applications should include photocopies of the following documents:

· SSC Board certificate/Matriculation Marksheet and proof of date of birth

· ITI pass certificates and Marksheet

· Caste Certificate (applicable for SC/ST/OBC, NCL/EWS candidates only)

· Medical Certificate (applicable for physically handicapped only)

· Aadhaar Card and Pan Card (Compulsory)

· One self-addressed envelope (size 22cm x 10 cm)

The application form and all the required documents must be sent through speed post by January 20. Application forms need to be addressed to The General Manager, Tandur Cement Factory, Karankote Village, Tandur Mandal, Vikarabad District, Telangana – 501158.