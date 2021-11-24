Central Bank of India is Hiring for 115 Posts, Salary Over Rs 1 Lakh

Central Bank of India is inviting applicants for 115 vacancies. The government-owned bank has openings in various profiles like an economist, data scientist, income tax officer, law officer, risk manager, technical officer, security, and others. The online applications for all the positions have commenced on November 23 and the last date to apply is December 17. Candidates will have to apply online at the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Selected candidates will receive their call letters for the test, latest by January 11, 2022, and the online examination will be held on January 22.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should be either a citizen of India or Nepal or Bhutan. Tibetan refugees, who came over to India before January 01, 1962, for settling permanently in India can also apply for the job. Any individual of Indian origin who has migrated from Burma, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and East African countries of the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam can also apply for the openings.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Central Bank of India

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” link to open the online application form

Step 3. Register using your name, email, and mobile number

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Upload documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee

Step 7. Download and take a print out of the form for further use

Central Bank of India recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850 plus the GST, whereas applicants from the Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) will have to submit Rs 175 plus GST as their application fee.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

An online exam will be held followed by a personal interview. The one-hour-long exam will have three sections - stream/category-specific questions, computer knowledge, and banking, present economic scenario, and general awareness.

The online test, slated to be held on January 22 is scheduled at these locations — Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Patna.

It is important to note that for each wrong answer one fourth or 0.25 of the marks, assigned to the question, will be deducted as a penalty. If the candidate leaves the question blank, no penalty will be levied.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2021: Salary

For JMG scale one, the salary will be in the scale of Rs 36,000 to Rs 63840. For MMG scale, it will be Rs Rs 48170 to Rs 69810, for MMG scale three, the pay will be between Rs 63840 to Rs 78230. For SMG scale four, the salary will be between Rs 76010 to Rs 89890 and for TMG scale five, it will be between Rs 89890 to Rs 100350.

