Central Coalfields Limited to Hire 539 Trade Apprentices, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary Rs 7,000

Central Coalfields Limited, Ranchi, has issued recruitment notification for the post of various trade apprentices on its official website at centralcoalfields.in. As many as 539 vacant seats will be filled through this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates who wish to apply can do so at apprenticeshipindia.org. The online application process was started on November 20 and will continue till December 5. The suitable candidates will be appointed for one-year practical training in different trades.

Central Coalfields Limited trade apprentice recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed class 10 from any recognised board of education.

It is also mandatory for all the applicants to hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from any NSVT or SCVT recognised institute. Those willing to apply for Sirdar (Colliery) must have passed class 12 and possess DGMS approved mining Sirdar (Colliery) certificate from Jharkhand.

There are 30 seats for accountant/account executives, for which the minimum qualification requirement is PMKVY certificate in banking/financial services/BCom/Postgraduate in commerce.

The minimum age of candidates should not be less than 18 years and the maximum age must not exceed 35 years as of November 20, 2021.

Central Coalfields Limited trade apprentice recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Apprenticeship India to register yourself

Step 2: Go to the registration tab and key in all the details asked

Step 3: Upon submitting the details, you will receive the registration number and password through an auto-generated mail

Step 4: Next, go to the apprenticeship opportunity tab and select the region that you want to apply for

Step 5: Now, apply for any of the available trades and submit the application

Step 6: Once done, take a copy of the submitted application form for future reference

Central Coalfields Limited trade apprentice recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of candidates is subjected to fulfilment of required eligibility criteria. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit — ITI trade and marks in the qualifying examination. The shortlisted applicants will be required to submit the class 10 certificate, class 12 certificate, ITI certificate, Aadhaar Card, Aadhaar Card-linked bank account details, and other educational documents for verification.

Central Coalfields Limited trade apprentice recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected trade apprentices will be given a salary of Rs 7,000 per month.

