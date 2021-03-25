education-career

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Application invited for Medical Practitioner, Salary up to Rs 75,000

A total of 5 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive.

Central Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Medical Practitioners on a full-time contract basis at Divisional Railway Hospital Pune. A total of 5 posts are announced for this recruitment drive. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Walk-in-interviews/Online video call interviews to be appointed as CMP. The selected applicants will get a remuneration of Rs 75,000 per month. Interested candidates can apply for the same within May 31 by 6 pm. The application process, eligibility criteria and other details are mentioned below

Central Railway CMP recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

1.Applicants must have a Degree in medicine i.e. MBBS from an MCI recognised institute.

2.Candidates should also have completed the compulsory rotating internship.

3.According to the official notification, doctors serving under State/Central Govt/ Public sector undertaking etc can also apply with NOC from the respective organization

Central Railway CMP recruitment 2021: Application process

Interested candidates will have to download the application proforma attached with the advertisement and mail it to the concerned authority along with the required documents.

The steps to fill the application form is mentioned below

Step 1. Visit the official website of CR at cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link for ‘Contract Medical Practioners’ on the homepage

Step 3. Read the details carefully and take a print out of the application proforma

Step 4. Fill in the details carefully along with the signature and photograph

Step 5. Scan the duly filled application form as well as the required documents

Step 6. Send the application form and the documents at admnpersonnelpa@gmail.com

Direct link to download the application form

https://cr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1612777288852-CMP2021.pdf

Central Railway CMP recruitment 2021: Selection process

The applications will be scrutinized by the concerned authority and shortlisted for the walk-in interview/online conference call. The selected candidates will have to join the service from June 30.

first published:March 25, 2021, 15:28 IST