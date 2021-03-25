Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Application invited for Medical Practitioner, Salary up to Rs 75,000

Central Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Medical Practitioners on a full-time contract basis at Divisional Railway Hospital Pune. A total of 5 posts are announced for this recruitment drive. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Walk-in-interviews/Online video call interviews to be appointed as CMP. The selected applicants will get a remuneration of Rs 75,000 per month. Interested candidates can apply for the same within May 31 by 6 pm. The application process, eligibility criteria and other details are mentioned belowCentral Railway CMP recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
1.Applicants must have a Degree in medicine i.e. MBBS from an MCI recognised institute.
2.Candidates should also have completed the compulsory rotating internship.
3.According to the official notification, doctors serving under State/Central Govt/ Public sector undertaking etc can also apply with NOC from the respective organizationCentral Railway CMP recruitment 2021: Application process
Interested candidates will have to download the application proforma attached with the advertisement and mail it to the concerned authority along with the required documents.The steps to fill the application form is mentioned below
Step 1. Visit the official website of CR at cr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the link for ‘Contract Medical Practioners’ on the homepage
Step 3. Read the details carefully and take a print out of the application proforma
Step 4. Fill in the details carefully along with the signature and photograph
Step 5. Scan the duly filled application form as well as the required documents
Step 6. Send the application form and the documents at admnpersonnelpa@gmail.comDirect link to download the application form
https://cr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1612777288852-CMP2021.pdfCentral Railway CMP recruitment 2021: Selection process
The applications will be scrutinized by the concerned authority and shortlisted for the walk-in interview/online conference call. The selected candidates will have to join the service from June 30.