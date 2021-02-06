Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Notification for 2,532 Apprentice Posts Released at rrccr.com, Check Details
Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode from February 6-March 5 till 5 pm.
The Central Railway Recruitment Cell has released a recruitment notice for various posts and invited applications for the same from Saturday, February 6. A total of 2532 vacancies are available and interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of RRC on or before March 5, 2021 till 5 PM.
The Central Railway Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications for 2532 vacancies available for various locations including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur Solapur and Bhusawal. Vacancies are also available under various units such as Carriage and Wagon, Parel Workshop, Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed, Manmad Workshop, etc.
Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Mumbai
Carriage & Wagon (Coaching) Wadi Bunder - 258 Posts
Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed - 53 Posts
Kurla Diesel Shed - 60 Posts
Sr.DEE (TRS) Kalyan - 179 Posts
Sr.DEE (TRS) Kurla - 192 Posts
Parel Workshop - 418 Posts
Matunga Workshop - 547 Posts
S&T Workshop, Byculla - 60 Posts
Bhusawal
Carriage and Wagon Depot - 122 Posts
Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal - 80 Posts
Electric Locomotive Workshop - 118 Posts
Manmad Workshop - 51 Posts
TMW Nasik Road - 49 Posts
Pune
Carriage & Wagon Depot - 31 Posts
Diesel Loco Shed - 121 Posts
Nagpur
Electric Loco Shed - 48 Posts
Ajni Carriage & Wagon Depot - 66 Posts
Solapur
Carriage & Wagon Depot - 58 Posts
Kurduwadi Workshop - 21 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Central Railway Apprentice Posts
Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualifications
Candidate willing to apply for the posts must have scored minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, in Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) from a recognised Board/National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.
Age Limit: 15 to 24 years
Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection Process
The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.
Central Railway Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode from February 6-March 5 till 5 pm. Upon submitting the application, a registration number will be issued to each applicant. Candidates are advised to preserve/note their Registration Number for further stages of engagement process/correspondence with RRC.
Application Fee: Rs 100