Central Universities Need Ministry's Approval Before Advertising Non-Teaching Vacancies

Like teaching vacancies, now the central universities across India have been asked to get approval from the Ministry of Education before advertising for non-teaching posts too. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked Central Universities across the country to frame the cadre recruitment rules (CRR) of the non-teaching posts. As part of the rules, the first condition mentioned in the notification has asked Central Universities that it may not advertise or fill up any of the non-teaching posts until approved by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The second condition of the notification has asked universities to ensure that the Roster has been prepared strictly as per instructions set by the central government, before advertising or filling up the non-teaching posts.

The condition also mentions that any further amendment in the CRR, also needs the approval of the MoE. Universities are also required to send a copy of the approved CRR to UGC. The apex body issued a notification after it noticed that most of the Central Universities have not framed the Cadre Recruitment Rules of non-teaching posts.

The higher education regulator said though it had communicated to all Central Universities to frame the cadre recruitment rules for the non-teaching posts, the instructions have not been complied with. In view of this, the latest notification has asked Central Universities to frame the Cadre Recruitment Rules (CRR) of the non-teaching posts with a new set of conditions.

The notification also mentioned the UGC letter issued on September 6, 2002 which had intimated all Central Universities that the work related to transportation, cleanliness and security should be given to a private agency instead of assigning it to the regular staff. Based on this point the latest notification has added that the resultant vacancies in non-teaching positions due to superannuation, retirement and death or any other reason cannot be filled up without prior approval of the UGC. The last condition of the notification has asked the universities that there will be no recruitment with interviews at the junior level posts which come under Group C and B.

