Central University of Karnataka Admissions Begin via CUET, All You Need to Know

The Central University of Karnataka has initiated the admission process to undergraduate courses following the announcement of the CUET UG result 2022. The university recently released several notifications informing students of their application procedure, costs, and course offerings.

According to a recent announcement, CUK admission 2022 for Undergraduate programs will take place online via the CUK-SAMARTH portal, and the link will be made available on cuk.ac.in soon.

The CUET-UG qualified candidates must pay a non-refundable registration fee to take part in the admissions process and only registered candidates will be included on the merit list. The application fee for the General, Other Backward Caste (OBC) – Non-creamy layer, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories is Rs 500 per person.

The female candidates have to pay Rs 250, while those under the SC, ST, and PWD categories must pay Rs 100 in the application fee.

On the university website, a merit list of applicants with the required registration fee will be posted. Only the announced merit list will be used in the admissions process. Applicants will be accepted based on their merit and placement on the roster. In accordance with the announced merit list, admissions will be considered up until the necessary seats are filled, the university said.

The university offers six Undergraduate courses, each of which can accommodate 40 students. BSc (Physics and Chemistry), BSc (Life Sciences and Geology), BSc (Mathematics and Computer Science), BSc or BA(Psychology and English), BSc or BA(Geography and History), and BA (Economics and Social Work) are among the UG programmes offered at CUK.

In contrast to Delhi University, where the Vice Chancellor advised students to select as many options as they could, in CUK, a candidate may select a maximum of five preferences for the programmes in accordance with the eligibility requirements and paper they chose while taking the CUET (UG)-2022 entrance exam.

Candidates interested in learning more about the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) admissions process could also visit cuk.ac.in.

