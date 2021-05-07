Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) 2021-22: SPPU Among Top 2000 Universities

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune have been ranked among the top 2000 universities in the world by the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) 2021-22. While SPPU has been ranked 1389, IISER has been placed at 1124.

Among the 68 Indian institutions ranked in the CWUR 2021-22 rankings, IISER Pune has bagged the 22nd rank and SPPU Pune has been placed at 32nd position.

The other institutions that made it to the top 2,000 list include IIM Ahmedabad (415), Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (459), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai (543), IIT Madras (557), IIT Bombay (567), University of Delhi (571), IIT Delhi (623), IIT Kharagpur (708), Panjab University (709)and IIT Kanpur (818) - these are also among the top 10 ranked Indian institutions.

Other major Indian universities include JNU, BHU, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, AIIMS New Delhi, Jadavpur University, University of Calcutta and Vellore Institute of Technology.

The CWUR 2021-22 has been topped by Harvard University followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, University of Cambridge and Oxford University respectively.

CWUR ranks global universities across various streams such as medicine, science, social sciences and other streams. The assessment is done on the basis of four categories including quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty and research performance.

