Centre Increases Medical Reimbursement Ceiling for NVS Employees

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) employees including teachers will now be eligible for medical claims five times higher than the allowed limit. The Central government has increased the ceiling for reimbursement of medical claims for treatment of KVS employees from 5,000 earlier to Rs 25,000 now.

Further, the Centre has revised the ceiling for medical reimbursement for Vidyalaya staff for treatment from AMA (Authorised Medical Attendant). An employee can now claim up to Rs 15,000 annually for treatment from AMA instead of the existing limit of Rs 5,000, according to the official circular issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

After the approval of the NVS Commissioner, the ceiling has been revised for pre-audit of medical reimbursement claims for treatment obtained by the NVS employees for day-to-day ailments for themselves and their family members.

The medical claim, however, will be available only if the employee is undergoing treatment at a government hospital or any hospital recognized by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

This comes at a time when central government employees are waiting eagerly for an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) due from January 1, 2021.

