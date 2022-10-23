Centre Launches Programme to Strengthen Kashi-Tamil Nadu Bond, IIT Madras, BHU to be Knowledge Partners

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) along with Banaras Hindu University will serve as a knowledge partner for the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, an initiative of the Government of India, with an objective to bring to light the deep academic, economic, social and cultural relationships between Kashi, also known as Varanasi, and Tamil Nadu.

The Sangamam initiative will start on November 16, 2022 and will end on December 20, 2022. As part of this month-long program, it is planned to invite people from Tamil Nadu belonging to 12 different clusters, which include Art, Literature, Spirituality, and Education to Kashi as special guests.

The guests shall travel in groups to Kashi in special coaches attached to trains that depart from Chennai, Coimbatore and Rameswaram on 12 different dates. Each group shall spend 8 days in total from start to return. As a part of this tour, they will attend academic sessions, visit places in and around Kashi, and Ayodhya including the Ganga cruise. All guests are entitled to free travel and free accommodation at Kashi and Ayodhya.

Interested people are encouraged to register through the https://kashitamil.iitm.ac.in/ website at the earliest. More details are available on the website.

Meanwhile, researchers at IIT Madras have developed a new touchscreen display technology through which a user can feel the textures from images as the finger moves across the touch surface.

The invention called ‘iTad’ is an interactive touch active display. It is the next generation in Touch Display technology, according to the IIT. Through the use of software, the researchers can create different textures such as crisp edges, switches, and rich textures that range from smooth to gritty. A new level of interaction comes alive on smooth physical surfaces.

Read all the Latest Education News here