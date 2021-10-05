Centre Postpones NEET-SS Exam to January As Students Object to Changed Pattern

The NEET-SS examination for admission to super-speciality courses in medical colleges across the country has been postponed. The exam will now be held in January instead of November. The central government has informed the Supreme Court about their decision.

The postponement came after the apex court asked the Centre to reconsider dates even as several students raised objections to the sudden change in the examination pattern.

According to reports, some students had raised objections to the change in the NEET-SS exam pattern and demanded its cancellation. The students told the country’s top court that the exam pattern was changed in August, barely months before it was to be held. The NEET-SS examination was earlier scheduled for November.

The change in the exam pattern was causing trouble to students as they had been preparing for it according to the previous pattern.

Sources said that during the last hearing in the Supreme Court, the central government was asked to consider the genuine concerns of the students as the change in exam pattern would be a barrier for many students who have been preparing hard since last year.

On Monday, the Centre informed the apex court that the exam will now be held in January instead of November so that students get a chance to prepare according to the new pattern.

