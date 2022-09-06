Centre Should Modernise All Schools: Kejriwal on PM Shri Yojana

Arvind Kejriwal remarked on Monday that the Centre should modernize all government schools in India rather than completing them in installments. Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Twitter that quality and free education for every child should have received top priority as early as 1947.

The Delhi CM said this after PM Narendra Modi proposed the development of 14,500 schools under PM-SHRI Yojana. The PM-SHRI Yojana, aims to transform 14,500 schools into model institutions with cutting-edge facilities including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, and sports fields.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, PM Modi unveiled the initiative and stated that the schools created through the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) initiative will serve as models and fully embody the new National Education Policy.

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted subsequently: “We should have focused all of our attention on providing each Indian child with a free, high-quality education in 1947. Now 75 years have been lost. Instead of doing it in stages, we should invest in modernising all government schools in India while including all state governments. It should be tried to be finished in five years.”

Quality n free edu for each Indian child shud hv recd our full attn in 1947 itself. We hv lost 75 yrs. Now, rather than do it in instalments, we shud take all state govts along and invest to modernize ALL govt schools across India. We shud attempt to complete it in 5 yrs https://t.co/FHPNMBBg8e — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 5, 2022

The centrally sponsored programme will be put into action by enhancing current schools chosen from those run by the federal government, states, union territories, and local organisations.

PM made the announcement while interacting with the winners of the National Awards to Teachers in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister paid homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He also reminded the teachers that it is all the more important to be felicitated by the current President of India who is also a teacher and has taught in far-flung places of Odisha.

