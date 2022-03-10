Centre to Introduce Law Courses In Regional Languages

In line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the centre is planning to introduce law courses in various regional languages. This comes after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) allowed colleges last year to offer various engineering degrees in regional languages. The languages included in the first phase were Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali and Telugu.

Now, the centre has devised a plan to offer law courses in regional languages, reported Hindustan Times. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also reportedly initiated discussions regarding the new plan with some higher educational institutions that offer law courses in the country, according to some officials.

Speaking about the proposed move, UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar said that the commission is aiming to start full-fledged degree programmes in regional languages starting with law courses. Kumar further highlighted the significance of the intended move and said that “law is one area where our students will benefit if they study in regional languages. Lawyers can prepare documents in regional languages and also interact with their clients in their mother tongues," reported the news daily.

Kumar stressed that arguments in local courts often take place in regional languages. He shared that the move is being discussed “with the vice-chancellors of national universities and other educational institutions.” According to Kumar, many educational institutions have welcomed the proposal and have shown “a very positive attitude towards introducing courses in Indian languages for law courses," stated the report.

Besides, Kumar informed that more courses will be made available in Indian regional languages in the future. He added that, apart from the push for the use of regional languages, emphasis will also be given to training students in the English language. He claimed that English will help students in interacting with “the larger world” as it serves as a communication tool.

Explaining the intention of the move, the chairperson said that it is aimed at making students more comfortable with new subjects as they will be taught in their mother tongues. He also shared that books required in law programmes will be translated into Indian languages for better understanding of the students.

