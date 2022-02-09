CFI Responsible for Hijab Row: Karnataka Education Minister

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)-backed, Campus Front of India (CFI) is behind the Hijab conflict says Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh while speaking to the media. He added that an investigation is underway and report will soon clear everything.

The minister also said, that “children must be disciplined. Law and order must be maintained. Children should come to college wearing uniform."

Hijab Row News LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government has already clarified that wearing of Hijab and the saffron scarves are not allowed in the classrooms. Noting that the government will abide by the High Court order, the minister said it was not good to take law into the hands when the government has already issued an order clarifying on the dress code.

Lamenting that the COVID had already spoilt two precious years, the minister said when the atmosphere was conducive for education, this controversy erupted, which has to be put an end to immediately.

Protests for and against the ‘hijab’ had intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday. Vikas M, studying in a pre-university college in the city said the second and third wave of COVID had badly affected their studies due to which they could not complete their courses, especially the practical classes. “Now, this issue has further hampered our studies. Online classes are no match to the physical classes but we have to cope with it," Vikas told PTI. Karnataka government had ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days. Most of them returned to the online mode of teaching, sources said.

Karnataka High Court is hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

