Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Tomorrow: Keep These Documents Ready to Check Marks

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur will announce the result for class 10 students tomorrow on May 19. The result will be declared without conducting any exams. Students will be able to access their marks online from the official website - cgbse.nic.in. The result is being declared based on a special criterion as the board exams were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 4.61 lakh students will be assessing the result on the official website which can lead to a delay. To avoid waiting, students can directly enroll with News18.com to get their results sent to them directly. To receive results via SMS or email, students can fill in their details in the form given below.

All students need is to get their roll number ready with them to check their results.

In good news for all the students studying in CGBSE affiliated schools, the board has decided to pass all students. No student will be failed this year. Still, students will be given marks based on the internal assessment.

Last year, Pragya Kashyap had topped CGBSE CG Board 10th exams by scoring 100 per cent marks. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 73.62 per cent. While the overall pass percentage will be 100 per cent this year, the highest marks are not known yet.

In case a student is not satisfied with the marks allotted by the board, they will get an opportunity to appear for the examination and improve their score when the Covid-19 situation normalizes in the state.

