CG PET 2022 Application Form Released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Here's How to Apply

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board on Thursday has released the Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) application form for 2022. Candidates can get the application forms at the official website of the board at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. As per the board’s notification, the application process is open and the last date to fill the CG PET application form is May 1.

Candidates must note that they can only apply for the exam online as the application form of CG PET 2022 is available in online mode only. The application process for CG PET 2022 comprises registration, filling application form, uploading documents, and payment of fee. Here is the step-by-by process to fill the CG PET application form 2022.

CG PET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age: Students appearing for CG PET 2022 must have the age of minimum of 17 years on or before 31 December 2022. While the maximum age limit for applying will be 30 years on or before 1 July 2022.

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 with the relevant subjects with 40 per cent marks.

CG PET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Candidates first have to visit the CG PET official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2. Then click on the direct link to fill the application form.

Step 3. Complete the CG PET registration using personal details.

Step 4. Login to fill the application form.

Step 5. Fill in details in required fields like educational qualification, communication details, and others.

Step 6. Upload photograph and signature as per the specifications.

Step 7. Pay the application fee in online mode.

Step 8. Preview and submit the application form.

CG PET 2022: Application Fee

For the application fee of CG PET 2022 applicants from the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 200 while OBC candidates have to pay Rs 150 an application fee. SC/ST/PwD candidates have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Applicants also have to fill out the CG PET 2022 exam centers in the application form. The documents required to upload in the CG PET application form are scanned copy of photographs and signatures.

