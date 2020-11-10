CG PET Phase 3 Result 2020 Declared, More Details at slcm.cgstate.gov.in

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chhattisgarh on Tuesday November 10 released the CG PET round three seat allotment results. The Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2020 third round of seat allotment results have been made available on the official website of DTE, Chhattisgarh -- slcm.cgstate.gov.in.

For checking the results, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of The Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh; slcm.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads CG PET 2020 phase 3 seat allotment result, and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be asked to enter your registration number and password and click on the ‘Submit’ button after filling in the captcha

Step 4: On a new page the CG PET Phase 3 seat allotment result 2020 will then appear.

Step 5: Download and take a print of the CG PET Phase 3 seat allotment result 2020 for your future reference.

The Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test 2020 was conducted for those candidates who are willing to take admission in engineering, agriculture technology and dairy technology courses. Those candidates who make it to the phase three of CG PET seat allotment need to confirm admission online. They will also have to pay the requisite fee of the course.

Students must note that the allotment of seats will be done on the basis of the ranks obtained, options entered during the online CG PET counselling application and availability of seats. Further, for getting admission the candidates will mandatorily have to produce the following documents: