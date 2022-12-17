CGBSE 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheet Out, Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2023 From Mar 1

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board examinations 2023. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 exams 2023 are scheduled to be held from March 1 to March 31. The High School Certificate (HSC) or class 10 exams will begin on March 2 and end on March 24.

The exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. As per the date sheet, the physical training diploma examination (1st year and 2nd year) 2023 will be conducted from March 1 to March 13. The timing for CGBSE class 10 and class 12 examinations is from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

For students appearing for CGBSE class 12 examinations, their first paper will be of Hindi on March 1. It will be followed by the English paper on March 3 and history and business studies on March 6. Political science and chemistry paper will be conducted on March 14 and mathematics on March 25.

The first exam for class 10 CGBSE students will be of Hindi on March 2. The English exam will be held on March 4, which will be followed by mathematics exam on March 10 and Science on March 13. Social science paper is scheduled for March 17 and Third Language exam for March 21.

For both class 10 and class 12 CGBSE students, the answer sheets will be distributed at 9:05 am. Students will be given time to read the question paper from 9:10 am. The timing to write the exam is from 9:15 am to 12:15 am.

CGBSE class 10 and class 12 examinations 2023 date sheet: How to check

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). https://cgbse.nic.in/

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on ‘Main Exam Year 2023 Time Table’

Step – 3 The pdf document of the date sheet will be displayed on your screen

Step – 4 Check the timetable and download it

CGBSE declared the classes 10 and 12 board exam 2022 results on May 14. As many as 74.23 per cent of students cleared class 10th exam and 79.30 per cent passed 12th. Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE board exams out of which around 5 students took the 10th exam and about 2 lakh took the 12th exam in 2022.

