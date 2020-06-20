CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Results Next Week

The Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 10th and 12th board results by June 21. As per reports, the board will issue an official notification a day before releasing the results.

It was earlier reported that exam results would be announced by June. According to a Hindustan Times article, Alok Shukla, Principal Secretary Education of Chhattisgarh said that the results for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be declared soon. He further confirmed that the results will be out after June 20.

This year, close to eight lakh students appeared for state board examinations. The six lakh students sat for Class 10 board examinations and 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for CGBSE Class 12 exams. The examinations were conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the board was unable to conduct all scheduled examinations. Later, after taking account of the situation and health risks, state authorities officially postponed all the remaining examinations. Marks for the cancelled papers will be given based on the internal assessment results.

Students are requested to note that those who have failed to secure the passing marks in internal tests will be given the minimum passing marks.

Last year, the CGBSE Results were published on May 10. The pass percentage for class 10 stood at 68 per cent whereas Class 12 pass percentile was 78.45 per cent.

All students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for latest updates and notifications here at https://cgbse.nic.in/