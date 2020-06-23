CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Today at 11 am at cgbse.nic.in: How to Download Chhattisgarh Board Admit Card

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 | The CGBSE results for class 10 and 12 exams will be announced today at 11 am by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. Students will receive the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th results once the board announces it on its official webpage at cgbse.nic.in.

Secretary VK Goel said, “The result will be announced at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through video conference maintaining the COVID-19 norms”.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Direct Link

Now, students need to make a note of a few things that they will be asked to keep handy an hour before the CGBSE result 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 are out. One of the most important things is the Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE admit card as nobody will be able to access the result page without entering the credentials. If you have misplaced your admit card don’t worry as it can be easily downloaded from the official website by following a few methods.

First of all, the particular student needs to note down the registration number, examination centre code and school’s name in a diary. Once done, turn on the desktop and type the name of the board in the search bar. Then you will find the official link of the website showing on top of the searched results. After you click on the link, he/she will need to move the cursor on recent news and announcements. A new page will open, control + F and type hall tickets and right click on it. Enter basic information as part of the authentication process and then tap on the generate admit card tab. The Chhattisgarh Board Admit card 2020 will come up on the screen.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Board Result 2020: CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 - List of websites

Students will be able to check their grades here indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

For cancelled subjects, the board will give marks based on the internal assessments. Students will be provided with the mark sheet from their respective schools.