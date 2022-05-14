CGBSE 10th, 12th Result Declared: Meet HS, SSC Toppers, Check Their Marks

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the 10th and 12th board exam results today, May 14. Students who took the exams can access their results at cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in. As many as 74.23 per cent of students cleared class 10th exam and 79.30 per cent passed 12th. In class 10, as many as 78,84 per cent of girls cleared exam while boys 69.07 per cent passed. The pass percentage of class 12 is higher than class 10. In class 12, a total of 81.15 per cent of girls who appeared for the exams have passed while 77.03 per cent of cleared the exam.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Who Are The Toppers

As per the merit list released by CGBSE, for the SSC or 10th exam, Suman Patel of Mona Modern HS School Raigarh have topped the exam by securing 592 out of 600 marks or 98.67 per cent. Suman shares the first place with Sonali Bala of Govt HS School Gondahur Kanker who also scored the same marks.

The second spot has been grabbed by Ashifa Shah of Holy Cross HS School Kawardha who scored 589 marks or 98.17 per cent. She shares the spot with Damini Verma, Jay Prakash Kashyap, Muskan Agrawal, Kahef Anjum, and Kamlesh Sarkar. Meanwhile, the third spot has been grabbed by four students who got 588 or 98 per cent.

For class 12, Ritesh Sahu of Balod district has topped the exam. A native of Jhalmala village in the district, Ritesh’s father is a teacher in the government school Jhalmala. He scored 95.60 per cent or 478 marks.

To check the marks, students need to score at least of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to pass the board exam. As per the grade system, those who get between 100 to 91 marks, will get grade A1, between 90 to 81 marks, grade A2, between 80 to 71 marks, grade B1, and within 70 to 61 marks, grade B2. Further, those who get between 60 to 51 marks will be marked in grade C1, between 50 to 41 marks, will get between grade C2, within 40 to 33 marks, grade D and those who get between 21 to 32 marks will get supplementary exams and will be placed in grade E1.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers From Past Years

Last year, the board had adopted an all-pass policy, with students receiving the minimum number of marks to pass. As a result, it did not publish the merit list or toppers in 2021.

Pragya Kashyap of Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district had topped the CGBSE Class 10 exam for 2020. She had received a perfect 600, or 100 percent marks. While Prashansa Rajput came in second place with a total of 99.33 percent. Bharti Yadav received 98.67 percent of the possible points.

In the 2019 CGBSE results, Nisha Patel came out on top with a score of 99.33 percent. Yogesh Sahu finished second with a score of 98 percent. Moreover, Tilak Jha came in third place with a score of 97.83 percent.

Tikesh Vaishnav received 97.80 percent in the Class 12 exam in 2020, followed by Shreya Agrawal, who received 97 percent. Tannu Yadav from Takahatpur in Bilaspur took third place with a score of 96.60 percent.

Yogendra Verma’s name was at the top of the merit list in 2019. In the examinations, he received 97.40 percent. Devendra Sahu, on the other hand, came second with 97 percent. Aditya Singh came third with a score of 95.8 percent.

The board exams for classes 10 and 12 ended on March 23 and March 30, respectively. To resolve queries of students related to result and career ahead, the Chhattisgarh Board has released a toll free helpline service. Students can call at 18002334363 from 10:30 am to 5 pm to ask and clear any queries related to the board exams. The helpline will remain active till May 23.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.